February 8, 2018 12:17 pm

N.B. driver seriously injured when guardrail goes through vehicle

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A driver was seriously injured after a vehicle lost control in Musquash, N.B.

Lt. Paul Poirier/ Musquash Fire Department
A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on Highway 1 in Musquash, N.B. during Wednesday night’s stormy weather.

The Musquash Fire Department says they were called to the accident near marker 94 just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters found the vehicle had spun out of control, hit a guardrail and continued down the highway. The metal guardrail had cut through the car behind the driver’s front tire and exited through the passenger compartment on the other side.

The patient was extricated from the car and taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

