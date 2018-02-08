Kelowna Rockets down the Vancouver Giants at home

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 4-1 at Prospera Place on Wednesday night.

Kelowna’s Kole Lind had the one and only marker in the first period.

In the second period, Connor Brugen-Cate filled the Giants net with a short-handed goal to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

A shot on Rockets netminder Brodan Salmond was deflected, but the Giants picked up the rebound at the hashmarks.

The puck bounced through the some traffic in front of the net to close the gap to 2-1.

In the third frame Carson Twarynski fired one home and gave the Rockets a little insurance with a 3-1 lead.

The Giants pulled their goalie and Dillon Dube found the empty net to seals the deal for the Rockets with a 4-1 win.

The Rockets head to Victoria on Friday to take on the Royals.