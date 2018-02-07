Girl who survived drunk driving crash taken off life support in Prince Albert

A little girl who survived a car crash that killed her 17-year-old mother has been taken off life support in a Prince Albert, Sask., hospital.

Aurora Sky Brandi Ledoux, 4, was still in her mother’s womb when she suffered a head injury in a June 2013 collision caused by a drunk driver.

Jeremiah Jobb was driving at three times the speed limit and had a blood alcohol limit 2 1/2 times the legal limit when he struck a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Taylor Litwin.

Litwin died at the scene and his passenger, Brandi Lepine died shortly after giving birth to Aurora by emergency C-section.

The baby was placed in the care of her grandmother, Josephine Ledoux, who confirmed on Tuesday that the family decided to take Aurora off life support after she spent her entire life in and out of hospital.

Jobb was sentenced in 2015 to four years in prison.

A close family friend says Aurora’s story shows the long-term impact of impaired driving.

“The consequences go on and on and on,” said Denise Hodgman. “Josie and (grandfather) Leo, they have been amazing in how, day and night, they are just there for Aurora, constantly taking care of her needs.

“Now that she is passing, what a huge void that is going to leave in their lives.”

Aurora’s pediatrician, Dr. Ayaz Ramji, described Ledoux’s last four years as “a long tragic marathon.”

He said Aurora’s family showered her with love and care, but noted she hasn’t developed and hasn’t had any quality of life.

“You wish that anyone who potentially drinks (and drives) could spend a day or hour with Aurora to see the impact of a life of a childhood wasted,” Ramji said.