Alberta teachers, principals, superintendents agree to new standards

Those entrusted with educating Alberta’s youth have agreed to a new set of professional standards.

On Wednesday, Education Minister David Eggen, along with representatives from the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) and the College of Alberta School Superintendents, signed an agreement to enact new professional standards for educators.

“These new standards reflect our expectations for education professionals while recognizing the amazing work already happening in our classrooms,” Eggen said. “This will lay the groundwork for much of our work to continue to improve Alberta’s incredible education system.”

“These standards set a common vision for what it takes to deliver high-quality education in Alberta’s classrooms.”

This is the first time in more than 20 years that standards for teachers have been updated. It’s also the first time standards for principals, school leaders, and superintendents have been inked.

Among the highlights of the new standards for educators is a requirement to focus on establishing safe and inclusive learning environments, and to ensure teachers can apply foundational knowledge about Canada’s First Peoples in the classroom.

ATA president Greg Jeffery said standards are the bedrock of quality teaching and he is encouraged by the refreshed expectations.

“These updated standards reflect the significant changes that have been occurring in education over the past 20 years,” Jeffery said. “We will continue to work with our members to ensure these standards are brought to life in all of Alberta’s classrooms.”

The new standards come into effect in fall 2019.