November 15, 2017 6:42 pm

Eggen proposes School Act changes, wants standardized age for kindergarten students

By Staff The Canadian Press

Education Minister David Eggen speaks about the passing of Alberta's controversial gay-straight alliance bill in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday November 15, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta is looking to bring in one standardized age for kindergarten students.

Education Minister David Eggen has introduced Bill 28 in the house, which will make a variety of changes to the School Act.

As it stands, school boards set their own entry eligibility cut-offs for when five year-olds can begin kindergarten.

Under Bill 28, a child will have to be five years old when they start kindergarten or by Dec. 31 of the same year and the cut-off will start in the fall of 2020.

Eggen says the goal was to ensure a reasonable start date for education and a level playing field for competing school boards.

The bill will also lay the groundwork for certification requirements for principals and superintendents.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

