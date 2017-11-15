Eggen proposes School Act changes, wants standardized age for kindergarten students
Alberta is looking to bring in one standardized age for kindergarten students.
Education Minister David Eggen has introduced Bill 28 in the house, which will make a variety of changes to the School Act.
As it stands, school boards set their own entry eligibility cut-offs for when five year-olds can begin kindergarten.
Under Bill 28, a child will have to be five years old when they start kindergarten or by Dec. 31 of the same year and the cut-off will start in the fall of 2020.
Eggen says the goal was to ensure a reasonable start date for education and a level playing field for competing school boards.
The bill will also lay the groundwork for certification requirements for principals and superintendents.
