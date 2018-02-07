When the roads are slick, drive slow says driving instructor

Just as Kingston residents put away their shovels from Tuesday’s snowfall, they’re likely to take them back out. Ten to 15 centimetres is expected to fall on the Limestone City by the end of Wednesday.

“This is going to be a fairly significant storm, probably one of the bigger events we’ve had this winter,” said Damon Wells, the city’s director of public works.

Wells is responsible for dispatching nearly 40 snow plows to clear the thousands of roads within Kingston city limits. As is typically the case during significant weather events, getting to all roads at once is next to impossible, meaning motorists will need to exercise caution, both in town and on the 401.

“You have to drive to the conditions,” said Karen Young, Instructor with Joe’s Driving Academy. “You’re not going to accelerate quickly, and you’re going to break sooner and smoothly.”

Unlike most, Young looks forward to taking new drivers out on snowy days because it’s an opportunity to teach new drivers potentially life-saving skills behind the wheel.

Life-saving skills are also important before turning the ignition — like when it’s time to brush the snow and ice from your windshield.

“That’s when accidents happen,” Young said. “You’ll see cars driving down the road that have maybe a spot about 12 inches, a round circle in front of the driver, and that’s it.”

Young adds proper driving etiquette could mean the difference between getting home safely, or ending up in the ditch — or worse.