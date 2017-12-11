Public Works preps for the first winter storm of the season in Kingston

As the first blast of wintry weather is expected to hit the region Monday night, it’s all hands on deck for Public Works.

More than 30 trucks will be working around the clock. First, they’ll hit the main arteries, plowing, salting and sanding.

On Tuesday morning, plows will move onto residential areas and sidewalks.

READ MORE: ‘Tis the season for — fake snowfall warnings, apparently

“We also apply anti-icing liquid — which we put on tonight in preparation of this storm — which helps prevent snow or ice from bonding to the road,” operations manager Bill Linnen said.

Public Works is reminding drivers to allow for extra time in the morning to get to final destinations. Officials are also reminding people to give snow plows a lot of space.

READ MORE: First significant snowfall of season arrives in Toronto

“They’ll keep the road clear,” Linnen said. “And you’re safest behind them.”

Experts are predicting a winter that could be colder, with above-average snowfall in eastern Ontario.