White House marching forward with military parade idea

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump returns a salute upon his arrival on Air Force One at Langley Air Force Base, Va., March 2, 2017.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
WASHINGTON – The White House is pushing ahead with the idea of throwing a grand parade to honour U.S. armed forces, brushing aside Democratic criticism.

In response to Sen. Dick Durbin’s comment that such a parade would be a “fantastic waste of money,” White House legislative director Marc Short tells MSNBC: “I’m not sure honouring the military is a waste of money.”

Short says it’s too early to know how much the parade would cost.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Trump’s request for a parade on Tuesday. She says Trump wants the Pentagon to “explore a celebration” that would allow Americans to show appreciation for the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are “looking at options.”

