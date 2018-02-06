World
February 6, 2018 9:49 pm

Donald Trump asks the Pentagon for a military parade

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

U.S President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Bastille Day, the French National day commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States of America into World War I.

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images
A A

Donald Trump wants a parade to celebrate U.S. military members, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

READ MORE: Paris tightens security on Bastille Day, Donald Trump guest of honour


Story continues below

“He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

An anonymous military official told the Washington Post that the president was inspired by a parade he saw in Paris, on Bastille Day.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” the official told the Post. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”

IN PHOTOS: France’s Bastille Day Parade that captivated Donald Trump’s attention

2017 Bastille Day Military Ceremony On The Champs Elysees In Paris

French Air Forces passed the Concorde during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Bastille Day, the French National day commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States of America into World War I.

Photo by Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images
2017 Bastille Day Military Ceremony On The Champs Elysees In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 14: the traditional Bastille day military parade, French “Garde Republicaine” on the Place de la Concorde on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Bastille Day, the French National day commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States of America into World War I. (Photo by Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images)

Photo by Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images
2017 Bastille Day Military Ceremony On The Champs Elysees In Paris

U.S President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Bastille Day, the French National day commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States of America into World War I.

Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
FRANCE-PARIS-BASTILLE DAY-PARADE

The Special Military School of Saint-Cyr Legion march during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2017.

Xinhua/Chen Yichen via Getty Images

Trump has previously praised the French parade, saying in September, “It was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen.”

At the time, he mentioned he would like to see his own country produce a similar celebration for Independence Day festivities.

WATCH: Donald Trump wants to celebrate July 4th with military parade in Washington D.C. (July, 2017) 

Trump officials said planning is still in its “infancy,” according to the Post, and a date hasn’t been set.

The newspaper listed a few pitfalls of hosting a parade, including the cost, which could be in the millions of dollars, and the fact that army tanks could “chew up” the streets in Washington.

Muscular military parades of the kind that are common in authoritarian countries like China and North Korea are not common in the U.S.

IN PHOTOS: North Korea’s military parades feature missiles as displays of strength

Pyeongchang Koreas Tensions

FILE – In this April 15, 2017 file photo, a submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
North Korea China

FILE – In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 file photo, missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Koreas Tension The Young Marshal Timeline

In this Saturday, July 27, 2013, file photo, North Korean soldiers turn and look towards leader Kim Jong Un as they carry packs marked with the nuclear symbol during a parade marking the 60th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

The U.S. traditionally has not embraced showy displays of raw military power, such as North Korea’s parading of ballistic missiles, as a claim of international prestige and influence.

In fact, North Korea is currently planning a “threatening” military parade on the day before the start of the 2018 Olympics, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Along with France, Russia also hosts a historical military parade on Victory Day, celebrating its Second World War victories. France’s Bastille Day parade has celebrated its military since Napoleonic times.

IN PHOTOS: Russia’s annual parade celebrates historical military victories 

Military parade rehearsal to mark October Revolution centenary

Russian soldier in historical uniform performs after the military parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2017.

EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Russia WWII Historical Parade Rehearsal

A volunteer sits atop of a legendary Soviet era T-34 tank during a rehearsal of the historical parade in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Russia WWII Historical Parade

Russian soldiers and volunteers dressed in historical uniforms take part in the parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The parade marked the 76th anniversary of a World War II historic parade in Red Square and honored the participants in the Nov. 7, 1941 parade who headed directly to the front lines to defend Moscow from the Nazi forces.

(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

John Kirby, a retired Navy rear admiral and former spokesman for the State Department and the Pentagon, reposted on Twitter Tuesday night, an article he wrote for CNN’s website last summer after Trump mentioned he had been dazzled by the Paris parade. Kirby said a big military parade in Washington is a bad idea.

“First of all, the United States doesn’t need a parade down Pennsylvania or any other avenue to show our military strength,” he wrote. “We do that every day in virtually every clime all over the world.”

*With files from the Associated Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump military
donald trump military parade
donald trump parade
Military parade
North Korea parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News