Former Mayor Bob Morrow funeral arrangements announced

The City of Hamilton has announced plans for the funeral of former Mayor Bob Morrow, who passed away on Monday, February 5th, 2018 at the age of 71.

It will all take place late next week at Christ Church Cathedral at 252 James Street North in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Visitation has been set for Thursday, February 15 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, February 16 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Christ Church Cathedral.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 1:00 pm at the Cathedral in the Church Sanctuary.

Hamilton East Stoney Creek M.P.P. Bob Bratina rose in the House of Commons to pay tribute, saying it was his “sad duty, but honour as well, to share with this House, the passing of one of Hamilton’s and indeed Canada’s great Mayors, Robert “Bob” Morrow. Starting in 1982, Bob won six straight elections for a total of 18 years of service as Mayor.”

A former Mayor himself, Bratina added “the impact that Morrow had on residents was so strong and enduring that ten years after he was mayor and I was now mayor, I was introduced many times as the Mayor of Hamilton, Bob Morrow. Which I take as a compliment.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed.