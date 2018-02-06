Bill Kelly: Remembering Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor

He was the longest-serving mayor in Hamilton history; a remarkable 18 years, a record that may never be equalled.

In fact, he was the last incumbent mayor to be re-elected to the post back in the 1997 election.

But, to thousands of Hamiltonians, he was either Mayor Bob, or, just Bob.

Bob Morrow‘s hallmark was his passion for Hamilton, its institutions and its people.

We could go on and on about his efforts to save a financially troubled Tiger-Cat franchise in the 1990s, his visionary support for a vibrant arts and culture community and his staunch defence of Hamilton toward anyone who dared to insult his beloved hometown.

But, the most vivid memories of Bob Morrow are his interactions with people.

He would attend countless events from ribbon cuttings to Festitalia and Octoberfest functions seven days a week, seemingly 365 days a year.

That was when Mayor Bob was in his element; he loved people and he loved to hear their stories, from lifetime Hamilton residents to new Canadians who chose Hamilton.

To be sure, there were ups and downs in his lengthy career; that’s inevitable for those who choose a political life.

A former city council colleague called Bob Morrow “the people’s mayor.” That’s a fitting tribute to a man who spent his entire adult life in service to the city and people he loved.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News