Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest serving mayor and former citizenship judge, dies at 71

The longest serving mayor in Hamilton‘s history, and the last prior to amalgamation, has died at age 71. Robert Morrow was Hamilton’s mayor from 1982 until 2000, later serving as a citizenship judge.

He’s being remembered by Hamilton Community Foundation CEO, and former Hamilton Wentworth Regional Chair Terry Cooke, as “an unforgettable character with a true gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.”

After serving as #HamOnt's mayor, #BobMorrow became a Citizenship Judge and he was the one that swore me in as a Canadian citizen.

Sorry to hear of his passing.#ThanksBob https://t.co/Eh5yZIM9Nj — Alessandro (@Erasmones) February 5, 2018

So sorry to hear of passing of Robert Maxwell Morrow. Bob was #HamOnt’s longest serving Mayor as well as a political colleague and a friend. Bob was an unforgettable character with a true gift for connecting with people from all walks of life. A tremendous legacy of service. pic.twitter.com/DJ1eXpcCaD — Terry Cooke (@TerryCookeHCF) February 5, 2018

Hamilton City Council voted in December 2017 to name the city hall forecourt in honour of Morrow, who had been dealing with health challenges.

Current Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger credits Morrow with leading “the beginning of what is now considered to be the most diversified economy in Canada.”

Eisenberger said all City of Hamilton flags will be flown at half-mast until the funeral service. He said visitation and funeral details will be shared once they are known.



Story continues below Hamilton's longest serving mayor Robert Morrow has passed away. On behalf of the City of Hamilton, sincere condolences to Mayor Morrow's family and friends. Here’s Mayor @FredEisenberger's statement on Mayor Morrow’s passing: https://t.co/7P3uzdZXWa #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) February 5, 2018

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend the Honourable Mayor of Hamilton, Robert (Bob) Morrow. He was a gentle giant of a man always concerned with trying 2 do the right thing. They'll be some wonderful music in heaven tonight. RIP my friend #hamont #amo #onpoli https://t.co/3pJh6Zl7uP — Ted McMeekin, MPP (@TedMcMeekin) February 5, 2018