Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest serving mayor and former citizenship judge, dies at 71
The longest serving mayor in Hamilton‘s history, and the last prior to amalgamation, has died at age 71. Robert Morrow was Hamilton’s mayor from 1982 until 2000, later serving as a citizenship judge.
He’s being remembered by Hamilton Community Foundation CEO, and former Hamilton Wentworth Regional Chair Terry Cooke, as “an unforgettable character with a true gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.”
Hamilton City Council voted in December 2017 to name the city hall forecourt in honour of Morrow, who had been dealing with health challenges.
Current Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger credits Morrow with leading “the beginning of what is now considered to be the most diversified economy in Canada.”
Eisenberger said all City of Hamilton flags will be flown at half-mast until the funeral service. He said visitation and funeral details will be shared once they are known.
