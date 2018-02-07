Canada
February 7, 2018 11:41 am

Deaths at Saint John hotel last year a murder-suicide: police

Rebecca Lau

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a Saint John hotel in February 2017.


Saint John Police have confirmed the deaths of two people who were found in a hotel room last February was a murder-suicide.

Police made the announcement on Wednesday, nearly a year after the discovery.

READ MORE: Two suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel being investigated by police

Sgt. Jay Henderson, head of the major crime unit, said both died from gunshot wounds.

“The victim was a 22-year-old female from Western Canada. The other individual was a 26-year-old male also from Western Canada,” he told reporters.

WATCH: Saint John Police investigating hotel deaths

He said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend, and neither of them had any connection to New Brunswick.

The bodies were found in a room at the Best Western Plus Saint John Hotel & Suites on Majors Brook Drive on Feb. 28, 2017.

Police said there were two dogs in the room and their barking alerted people to check the room.

