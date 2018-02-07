Deaths at Saint John hotel last year a murder-suicide: police

Saint John Police have confirmed the deaths of two people who were found in a hotel room last February was a murder-suicide.

Police made the announcement on Wednesday, nearly a year after the discovery.

Sgt. Jay Henderson, head of the major crime unit, said both died from gunshot wounds.

“The victim was a 22-year-old female from Western Canada. The other individual was a 26-year-old male also from Western Canada,” he told reporters.

He said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend, and neither of them had any connection to New Brunswick.

The head of the major crime unit Sgt Jay Henderson says both the male and female, boyfriend and girlfriend, died of gunshot wounds @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/2T69gOuKaZ — Andrew Cromwell (@Andrew_GlobalSJ) February 7, 2018

The bodies were found in a room at the Best Western Plus Saint John Hotel & Suites on Majors Brook Drive on Feb. 28, 2017.

Police said there were two dogs in the room and their barking alerted people to check the room.

