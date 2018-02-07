Deaths at Saint John hotel last year a murder-suicide: police

Saint John Police have confirmed the deaths of two people who were found in a hotel room last February was a murder-suicide.
Police made the announcement on Wednesday, nearly a year after the discovery.
READ MORE: Two suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel being investigated by police
Sgt. Jay Henderson, head of the major crime unit, said both died from gunshot wounds.
“The victim was a 22-year-old female from Western Canada. The other individual was a 26-year-old male also from Western Canada,” he told reporters.
WATCH: Saint John Police investigating hotel deaths
He said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend, and neither of them had any connection to New Brunswick.
The bodies were found in a room at the Best Western Plus Saint John Hotel & Suites on Majors Brook Drive on Feb. 28, 2017.
Police said there were two dogs in the room and their barking alerted people to check the room.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.