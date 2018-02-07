Winnipeg Police Service warning residents of recently surfaced scam

The Winnipeg Police Service are warning residents of a scam that has recently surfaced in Winnipeg.

‘Virtual Kidnapping’ is being seen locally, tricking victims into paying a ransom to free a loved one who they may believe is being threatened with violence or death.

Threats are often made over the phone from an unfamiliar number.

Police have received at least four reports of these frauds taking place recently. In early January, two separate victims wired funds to an out of country area code. The same thing happened on February 5 to someone else.

Residents are asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222 if they are being targeted.

For more information on Virtual Kidnapping visit the FBI’s website.