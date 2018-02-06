Halifax police looking for man who approached teen girl in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are trying to identify a man who approached a teen girl in Bedford on Tuesday, and are looking into whether the encounter is connected to a similar incident last month.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was walking in the area of Basinview Drive and Bedford Hills Road at around noon when a man drove by and asked if she wanted a ride.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking to speak to man after teen girl offered a ride

When she refused, the man drove away and the girl went home and reported the incident to her parents.

“The man is described as a white male, approximately 19 years old. The vehicle was a silver, newer model, four-door car,” said HRP in a news release.

A similar incident was reported to police on Jan. 23 in the same area. In that case, a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man in a vehicle who also offered a ride.

Police say they are looking at the possibility the two incidents are connected.

Officers would like to speak to this man and are asking him or anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020.