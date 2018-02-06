World
February 6, 2018 3:07 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 3:17 pm

British coast guard rescues woman trapped on roof of car by unexpected tide

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Rescuers save a woman who was stranded on a British beach after a tide came in faster than expected.

A crew of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers performed a dramatic rescue of a woman stranded at sea on the roof of her car on Saturday.

The woman was at a beach in Cumbria in northern England when she was caught off guard by the incoming tide.

When rescuers reached her, she was kneeling on the roof of the car, which had been completely submerged in water on the beach near the village of Beckfoot.

According to local tide tables, the depth of the water in the area can change by up to seven metres from low tide to high tide.

One of the crew members swam to the woman as the lifeboat moved into position to pick her up. The woman could not swim, the RNLI said in a press release.

The woman was treated for mild hypothermia on board the lifeboat and was later given the all-clear by paramedics.

-With a file from Global News.

© 2018 Reuters

