Highway 1
February 6, 2018 10:30 am

Highway 1 closed for hours in Coquitlam after pedestrian struck

By Online News Producer  Global News

Traffic was backed up on the highway for hours. Credit: Curtis Kreklau

A A

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 in Coquitlam on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. The person was hit just west of the King Edward overpass. The pedestrian was taken to hospital but there is no word yet on the person’s condition.

RCMP had the highway closed eastbound for hours and reopened it early Tuesday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office has also been called in, as in the case when police are somehow involved in the incident, but no further details have been released.

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

Credit: Curtis Kreklau

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquitlam Highway 1
Highway 1
Highway 1 Coquitlam
pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit Highway 1

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News