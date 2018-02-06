Highway 1 closed for hours in Coquitlam after pedestrian struck

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 in Coquitlam on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. The person was hit just west of the King Edward overpass. The pedestrian was taken to hospital but there is no word yet on the person’s condition.

RCMP had the highway closed eastbound for hours and reopened it early Tuesday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office has also been called in, as in the case when police are somehow involved in the incident, but no further details have been released.