Family escapes farmhouse fire in City of Kawartha Lakes

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service credits working smoke detectors for helping a family escape a farmhouse fire late Monday night.

Just before midnight, crews from the villages of Cameron, Woodville and Oakwood responded to a fire on Blackbird Road about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.

When crews arrived they discovered a fire in the back kitchen area of the older home and were able to contain the fire.

READ MORE: OPP probing baby’s death in City of Kawartha Lakes

“Four people escaped the fire because of working smoking detectors,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ron Raymer.

The family also managed to save their pets and a goldfish, Raymer said.

The Victoria County Disaster Relief team provided assistance to the family who spent the night in a nearby hotel.

Damage estimates from the fire are around $65,000 which includes structure and contents, Raymer said.