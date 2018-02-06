Economy
February 6, 2018 8:11 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 8:12 am

Bitcoin price falls below $6,000; half its value lost in 2018

By Tommy Wilkes Reuters

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo
Bitcoin slid another 13 per cent to below USD $6,000 on Tuesday, bringing the world’s best-known cryptocurrency’s losses to more than half since the start of 2018.

Bitcoin has fallen heavily in recent sessions as worries about a regulatory clampdown on the nascent market and panicked investors push prices lower. The virtual currency hit a peak of almost $20,000 in December.

On the Luxembourg-based bitstamp exchange, bitcoin fell to as low as $5,920, its lowest level since mid-November, before recovering slightly. Other cryptocurrencies have also dropped sharply in value this week.

