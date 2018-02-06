18-year-old girl dies in car crash near Vernon

18-year-old
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Vernon that claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl.

An 18-year-old girl is dead after a two-vehicle crash just east of Vernon.

Police said the collision happened at Highway 6 and the junction of the King Edward Forest Service Road just after 6 p.m. Monday night.

“Highway 6 is currently closed at this location, however is expected to re-open within the next few hours,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “All traffic is being re-routed to Buchanan Road.”

RCMP are asking drivers to use extreme caution when travelling on the highway as road conditions are very poor.

An RCMP collision analyst is currently on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

