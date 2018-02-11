Bell Canada may soon partner with the City of Kingston

Bell Canada is expected to start a new partnership with the City of Kingston in the near future.

The one-year pilot project involves setting up a half dozen video screen kiosks around Kingston.

“The idea of this partnership is to have an opportunity to run pilots, so to try out different technologies and different applications for technology that can be used in other cities” says Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

The so-called “smart city” initiative is designed to broaden municipal service delivery with the installation of 55-inch touchscreen devices, about the size of an ATM.

“I think these kiosks are one great example of how we can use technology to improve services for residents and for visitors and I think there is going to be other opportunities to be able to develop new technologies out of this partnership” says Patterson.

The kiosks will also offer cellphone charging, public Wi-Fi, emergency calling and information about historical sights within the city.

Kingston is known for its technology and innovation and was ranked in the top seven “smart cities” in the world at the 2014 Intelligent Community Forum.

“We want to be this smart, livable and 21st century city that’s open to new innovation and new ideas and so we’re exploring a lot of different opportunities for that” says Patterson.

The “smart city report” is in the process of being discussed with the City of Kingston.