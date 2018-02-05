Calgary Parking Authority hands out over 700 tickets during first parking ban of 2018

The Calgary Parking Authority had issued 711 tickets to all vehicles left on streets considered snow routes as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

After significant snow fell over the weekend the city announced the first snow route parking ban would go into place Monday at 9 a.m.

ICYMI: A snow route parking ban has been called, beginning at 9 AM TODAY. This ban will be in effect for up to 72 hours. Check if you park on a snow route, learn about parking exceptions, and read our latest snow plowing update at https://t.co/uKyc7rckNW. #yyc #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/2FvP47jB25 — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) February 5, 2018

A snow route parking ticket will cost you $75, but if you pay the fine early it gets knocked down to $40.

However, just because there isn’t a ticket on your car, doesn’t mean you didn’t get one according to the Calgary Parking Authority.

“In the past we’ve also used photo enforcement vehicles,” Kevin Bulmer with the Calgary Parking Authority said. “You might not actually see the ticket on the window, but you’ll receive it in the mail in a week or so.”

More on Calgary's snow clearing plan for the next few days

In a release issued Monday afternoon, the city said crews had been working to clear Priority 1 routes throughout the earlier part of the day and were planning to move to the snow routes overnight.

A snow route parking ban lasts for 72 hours, or until the city declares it over.

