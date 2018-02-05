Keep It Fresh- Episode 24
Episode 24
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do on the beach or poolside!
- High knees
- Jumping jacks
- Squats
- Lunges
- Wide-stance toe touches
- Side to side shuffle
- Running on the spot into a pushup
