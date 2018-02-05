Blogs
Keep It Fresh- Episode 24

Episode 24

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do on the beach or poolside!

  • High knees
  • Jumping jacks
  • Squats
  • Lunges
  • Wide-stance toe touches
  • Side to side shuffle
  • Running on the spot into a pushup
