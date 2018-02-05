Man taken into custody after dropping replica firearm on SkyTrain platform

Transit Police descended on the Moody Centre SkyTrain station Monday morning after reports a man had dropped a gun on a station platform.

The gun, which turned out to be a replica firearm, was reportedly dropped on the platform at Burquitlam Station.

The man who dropped it then got on the SkyTrain and was taken into custody by police at Moody Centre.

People on the train had noticed him drop the firearm and then get on the train.

Police tell Global News they take matters like this very seriously, as replica firearms look very realistic, especially from a distance.

There is no word on whether charges will be laid in the incident.