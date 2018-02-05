Woman assaulted after lending car to man who fired rounds into random residence

Winnipeg police are warning you to be careful who you let borrow your car after a scary incident early Sunday morning.

A woman had just met a man at a bar in the Weston area when he asked to borrow her car.

She said yes, so he drove alone to a residence on Redwood Avenue near Henderson Highway.

He proceeded to use a rifle to fire a number of rounds through the front window of a suite where a woman and her two infant daughters were sleeping. Luckily, nobody was injured.

“All indications are that they didn’t know each other,” Const. Jay Murray explained. “We’re not sure of the motive, and it’s very concerning for that reason.”

The man drove back to the bar to pick up the woman whose car he was driving. He drove the two of them to her house, the rifle lying on the back seat.

“After arriving, the man retrieved the firearm, which resulted in the woman getting upset about the presence of it in the vehicle,” Murray said. “The man used the stock of the rifle to strike her in the side of the head, and he ran on foot.”

With the help of the Air-1 chopper, the suspect was tracked down in a back lane off Mountain Avenue.

Allan David Graveline, 21, faces a long list of charges.