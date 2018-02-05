Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run near Sargent Park

Winnipeg police arrested and charged a Winnipeg driver in connection with a hit-and-run in the city Friday.

Police said a pedestrian was walking southbound on the sidewalk on Lipton Street around 6:30 p.m.. As the 44-year old crossed Wellington Avenue, he was hit by a vehicle travelling west. The pedestrian was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle, up over the roof and onto the road. The driver sped away.

RELATED: Winnipeg man arrested in 2016 crash that killed a pedestrian

A passer-by called 911 and performed first aid until help arrived. The victim was rushed to hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Following up on witness information, police arrived at the home of the driver at 2:20 a.m. Saturday and arrested the 32-year-old man.

He was charged with failing to stop at the scene and careless driving. He was released pending a court date.