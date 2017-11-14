Fatal Crash
Winnipeg man arrested in 2016 crash that killed a pedestrian

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a 2016 collision that killed a pedestrian.

The 68-year-old was hit around noon on Dec. 18, 2016 as she was crossing Henderson Highway at Kimberly Avenue.

Police said she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado making a left turn onto Kimberly.

She died three days later.

On Monday police said they had arrested a 24-year-old Winnipeg man. He’s been released on a promise to appear.

