Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl, explains ‘secret’ pregnancy

After months of secrecy, Kylie Jenner has broken her silence, revealing she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 1.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news with a message on social media, apologizing to fans for “keeping you in the dark.”

READ MORE: Paul Simon announces end of touring career

She explained: “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

While many have assumed the secrecy was part of a money-making TV or magazine deal, she insisted that’s not the case.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she wrote, saying her primary concern has always been the well-being of her baby. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” Jenner added. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst.”

READ MORE: Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking case

As a bonus for fans, Jenner, 20, shared a lengthy video encapsulating her pregnancy journey, writing on Twitter: “here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.”

here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

Jenner’s mom quickly took to Twitter to share her excitement, with Kris Jenner declaring that “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”