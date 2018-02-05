Entertainment
February 5, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 1:41 pm

Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl, explains ‘secret’ pregnancy

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com

WATCH: Kylie Jenner announced on social media that her and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 1.

A A

After months of secrecy, Kylie Jenner has broken her silence, revealing she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 1.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news with a message on social media, apologizing to fans for “keeping you in the dark.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Paul Simon announces end of touring career

She explained: “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

While many have assumed the secrecy was part of a money-making TV or magazine deal, she insisted that’s not the case.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she wrote, saying her primary concern has always been the well-being of her baby. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” Jenner added. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst.”

READ MORE: Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking case

As a bonus for fans, Jenner, 20, shared a lengthy video encapsulating her pregnancy journey, writing on Twitter: “here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.”

Jenner’s mom quickly took to Twitter to share her excitement, with Kris Jenner declaring that “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kylie Jenner
kylie jenner baby
kylie jenner baby born
kylie jenner baby girl
kylie jenner birth
kylie jenner daughter
kylie jenner pregnancy
kylie jenner pregnant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News