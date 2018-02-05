Woman falls through ice on South Saskatchewan River
A woman who fell through the ice on the South Saskatchewan River while trying to rescue her dogs was rescued by a bystander.
The woman was walking her dogs on the south side of Saskatoon’s new commuter bridge when her dogs ran onto the ice to chase birds.
Two of the dogs fell through the ice.
When the woman went to rescue her dogs, she fell through the ice.
A bystander used a stick to help her get out of the water.
Paramedics treated her for hypothermia and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.
