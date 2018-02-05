Canada
February 5, 2018 7:26 am

Woman falls through ice on South Saskatchewan River

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A bystander helped get a woman out of the South Saskatchewan River after she fell though the ice while trying to rescue her dogs.

File / Global News
A A

A woman who fell through the ice on the South Saskatchewan River while trying to rescue her dogs was rescued by a bystander.

The woman was walking her dogs on the south side of Saskatoon’s new commuter bridge when her dogs ran onto the ice to chase birds.

READ MORE: Extremely dangerous ice rescues in Saskatoon on the rise

Two of the dogs fell through the ice.

When the woman went to rescue her dogs, she fell through the ice.

A bystander used a stick to help her get out of the water.

Paramedics treated her for hypothermia and she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Saskatoon police said none of the dogs.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commuter Bridge
Ice
Saskatoon Commuter Bridge
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
South Saskatchewan River
South Saskatchewan River Ice
South Saskatchewan River Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News