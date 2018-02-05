Stolen vehicle lands upside down in front of Pineridge School in northeast Calgary
A A
Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision involving a stolen vehicle a Pineridge School at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said when the fire department arrived they found the driver exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.
When police arrived, the driver was taken into custody.
The vehicle was previously reported stolen, according to officials.
Police said drugs, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash and they continue to investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.