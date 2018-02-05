Stolen vehicle lands upside down in front of Pineridge School in northeast Calgary

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision involving a stolen vehicle a Pineridge School at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said when the fire department arrived they found the driver exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.

When police arrived, the driver was taken into custody.

The vehicle was previously reported stolen, according to officials.

Police said drugs, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash and they continue to investigate. ​