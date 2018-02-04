Hercules flyby for veteran’s 100th birthday celebration in Sask.
Don Couch, from Lucky Lake, Sask., celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend.
He is a World War II veteran who was part of the Royal Canadian Air Force.
READ MORE: WWII veteran consoled by piano-playing cop after having home burglarized
Couch said the day was perfect as family travelled in for the birthday. He was also honoured by a presentation from the local legion.
The biggest part of the celebration included a special flyby on Saturday via a Hercules aircraft from Squadron 435 in Winnipeg.
The plane did three separate flybys, dropping streamers, and even a parachute with a birthday cake.
READ MORE: Canadian WWII veteran celebrating 95th birthday on Remembrance Day
“I belonged to 435 squadron in wartime and it’s still operational … It was perfect, I didn’t think anybody would do such a thing for me,” Couch said.
Lucky Lake is approximately 145 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.