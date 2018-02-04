100th birthday
Hercules flyby for veteran’s 100th birthday celebration in Sask.

Don Couch (right) said the day was perfect as family travelled in for the birthday and he was also honoured by a presentation from the local legion.

Don Couch, from Lucky Lake, Sask., celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend.

He is a World War II veteran who was part of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Couch said the day was perfect as family travelled in for the birthday. He was also honoured by a presentation from the local legion.

The biggest part of the celebration included a special flyby on Saturday via a Hercules aircraft from Squadron 435 in Winnipeg.

The plane did three separate flybys, dropping streamers, and even a parachute with a birthday cake.

“I belonged to 435 squadron in wartime and it’s still operational … It was perfect, I didn’t think anybody would do such a thing for me,” Couch said.

Lucky Lake is approximately 145 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

