Hercules flyby for veteran’s 100th birthday celebration in Sask.

Don Couch, from Lucky Lake, Sask., celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend.

He is a World War II veteran who was part of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

READ MORE: WWII veteran consoled by piano-playing cop after having home burglarized

Couch said the day was perfect as family travelled in for the birthday. He was also honoured by a presentation from the local legion.

The biggest part of the celebration included a special flyby on Saturday via a Hercules aircraft from Squadron 435 in Winnipeg.

The plane did three separate flybys, dropping streamers, and even a parachute with a birthday cake.

READ MORE: Canadian WWII veteran celebrating 95th birthday on Remembrance Day

“I belonged to 435 squadron in wartime and it’s still operational … It was perfect, I didn’t think anybody would do such a thing for me,” Couch said.

Lucky Lake is approximately 145 kilometres south of Saskatoon.