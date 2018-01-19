WWII veteran consoled by piano-playing cop after having home burglarized

Video released by a British police department showed a piano-playing cop helping raise the spirits of a Second World War veteran who recently had his home burglarized.

Mansfield Police shared the video on Thursday, which showed the officer playing a piece composed by Chopin.

During the visit, officers discussed the 93-year-old’s time as a military pilot and his experiences in the war.

According to the post shared on Facebook, one of the officers then noticed the piano with sheet music for Chopin’s Nocturne in E-flat major.

“I told him it was my late grandma’s favourite too!” the officer wrote on Facebook. “I said I could play, so he invited me to play for him, which I did. It made his day, as you can see in the video, you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction,” the post read.

The video had been viewed more than 150,000 times at the time of publication, with many viewers praising the kindness shown by the officer.