Canada
February 4, 2018 4:16 pm

B.C. chef wins Gold Medal Plates competition in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Chef Alex Chen from Vancouver is taking home the Canadian Culinary Championship after winning top prize at the Gold Medal Plates competition in Kelowna.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar photo
Chen represented B.C. in the field of 11 top chefs from all over Canada.

WATCH:  Canada’s biggest culinary competition begins in Kelowna

When not competing in culinary competitions, Chen runs the kitchen at the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Vancouver.

“I feel great, I feel redeemed,” Chen said. “We put in a lot of work this weekend and it worked out to be favourable for us. This feels so great for us.”

Beyond the bragging rights, Chen also won a trip to Africa or South America to see the Cacao Barry plantation and work with the chef there.

Second place honours went to Eric Gonzales representing Montreal, and bronze was awarded to Barry Mooney representing Nova Scotia.

