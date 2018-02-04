Police charge Manitoba man for sharing intimate photos of ex-girlfriend
A Manitoba man has been charged for allegedly sharing an intimate photo of his ex-girlfriend without her permission.
Brandon police say a woman complained earlier in January that the 18-year-old shared an in intimate image of her with another person via a messaging app.
Police say they were provided with a screenshot of the message.
The man was arrested on Friday and released but will appear in court in March.
