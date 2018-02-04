Montreal’s Snowdon Theatre sold for $1.6M

Montreal’s iconic Snowdon Theatre has officially found new owners.

The city of Montreal sold the building for $1.6 million, with one condition — the company must keep the iconic Snowdon Theatre sign and must maintain the classic art deco facade.

“The building does have heritage value and as such we wanted to make sure that was respected,” said Snowdown city councillor Marvin Rotrand.

The city’s executive committee approved the sale on Wednesday to a numbered company whose owner is listed as Viviana Raichman.

Rotrand said much of the building is expected to be turned into housing.

“Construction should begin in summer 2019, with the first residents expected to move in late autumn,” said Rotrand.

This was the second time the city had tried to sell the theatre. There were no bidders on the landmark back in 2016 when it was first put up for sale.

Before the sale is finalized, it must go through the borough’s urban planning committee, which Rotrand expects should happen in the next few months.