Tractor trailer kills 20-year-old pedestrian on Highway 99 in Squamish
A 20-year-old man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 99 in Squamish.
Squamish RCMP says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, between Loggers Lane and Finch Drive, as the driver was heading north in the left-hand lane.
Mounties say the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police say the victim was identified as a Squamish resident, and that while his next of kin have been notified his name is not being released at this time.
The highway was closed until mid-morning while police investigated, but has reopened to all northbound traffic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.