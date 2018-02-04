Tractor trailer kills 20-year-old pedestrian on Highway 99 in Squamish

A 20-year-old man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 99 in Squamish.

Squamish RCMP says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, between Loggers Lane and Finch Drive, as the driver was heading north in the left-hand lane.

Mounties say the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say the victim was identified as a Squamish resident, and that while his next of kin have been notified his name is not being released at this time.

The highway was closed until mid-morning while police investigated, but has reopened to all northbound traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP.