Snowboarders gear up in support of Optimist Hill campaign

Despite an extreme cold warning on Saturday afternoon, more than two dozen snowboarders rode through Diefenbaker Park in support of the Optimist Hill campaign.

“We’re going to have an amazing facility for people to come and enjoy the winter activities Saskatoon has to offer,” campaign co-chair Joe Van’t Hof said.

The Optimist Hill campaign aims to build a recreational space in Diefenbaker Park for both winter and summer use.

“It’s going to be a dream come true to finally see this whole hill up and running. On a day when it’s minus 35 and we got this many people out riding and skiing, it just shows how much support there is for a project like this,” snowboarder Nathan Thoen said.

The first phase will “build the hill,” dividing it into four sections: a tubing area, a ski and snowboard hill, a terrain park and a toboggan area, serviced by lift systems.

The second phase will add a chalet. The total price tag for the project is expected to be upwards of $7 million, all of it funded through the community.

“We’re hoping to start close to the end of April, early May when the frost and thaw comes out, and we can start manipulating the hill the way we need to,” Van’t Hof said.

“You get that effect of a bigger hill by digging out the bottom and adding to the top. It doesn’t force us to build the hill up the entire 30 feet. We’re only doing 15 feet at the top and 15 feet at the bottom,” campaign project manager Ryan Rogal said.

On Friday, the Meewasin Valley Authority approved the project with conditions.

“It will make it more accessible to have it right here in the city. It’ll mean anyone — it doesn’t matter what kind of financial background you’re coming from, if you don’t have parents to drive you — you can come right here,” Thoen said.

The organizers of the campaign said they hope to complete the first phase by December.

“We’ve got Prince Albert, North Battleford, Regina — they all have their own little ski hills,” Thoen said. “I think it’s about time Saskatoon gets on board and starts making winters fun.”