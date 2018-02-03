Connor McDavid blazes to win as part of Edmonton Oilers skills competition

There was no surprise in the fastest skater event at the Edmonton Oilers skills competition Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

Captain Connor McDavid blazed to victory with a lap of 13.744 seconds. McDavid won the event at the NHL All-Star competition last weekend in Tampa.

Leon Draisaitl sniped the shooting accuracy title by going a perfect 4/4.

Matt Benning won the hardest shot competition by blasting a slap shot at 101.5 miles per hour.

“I was in the mix last year. The sticks we use now are so forgiving that you can just lean on her and it’ll do the work,” Benning said. “I think we’re all in the mix. I just had a good day.”

Kris Russell outlasted his teammates to be crowned King of the Shootout. He beat Al Montoya on both his penalty shot attempts.

Mike Cammalleri had the crowd cheering when he had to take a penalty shot using a football. Cammalleri shed his gloves and stick and threw the ball behind Cam Talbot.

“I’m a Michigan alumni. I thought of Tom Brady and tried to do my best impression there,” Cammelleri said.

The Oilers will practice on Sunday and then host Tampa Bay Monday night.