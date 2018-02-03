Black History Month kicks off with opening celebration at Museum London

Londoners braved the snowy weather Saturday afternoon to hear performances and discussions all dedicated to Black History Month.

Leroy Hibbert hosted the celebration that saw city councillors, London Police and other local officials in attendance.

Hibbert is the Multicultural Outreach Program Coordinator for LUSO Community Services and serves on the London Black History Coordinating Committee.

“I think it’s wonderful to rally around something that’s important to everybody, no matter what shade or ethnicity you are,” Hibbert said.

Panel discussions, spoken-word performances and presentations were all in line with this year’s theme, Voices in Resilience.

2016 London’s Got Talent winner Kadeem Jenkins shared a new spoken-word piece during with the audience, while panelists discussed their personal experiences with workplace discrimination. The event wrapped up with a beechnut steel-drum performance.

WATCH: The history behind Black History Month

Another recurring idea was the need to keep the conversation about equality going throughout the year.

“I’m still black all year long, so why do we only talk about it for one month?” Jenkins noted.

The London Black History Coordinating Committee will be hosting more events through February to celebrate Black History Month.

A full list of events can be found on London’s Cross-Cultural Learning Centre’s website.