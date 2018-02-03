Hants County baseball team heading to Cuba to play, donate gear

A team of 15 kids from Hants County, N.S., will fly to Cuba on Feb. 10 to play baseball with other kids there. They will also donate baseball gear and school supplies they have collected for students in the region.

“I think it’s going to be the greatest thing ever,” said Camden Miller, 11, as he participated in his team’s final practice before the trip, on Saturday at Truro‘s Cougar Dome.

He’ll be playing for Team Canada as part of the Canada-Cuba Goodwill Tour.

READ MORE: Maritime youth baseball players headed to Cuba for ‘Goodwill Tour’

Head coach Terry White said the team has collected an estimated 600 pounds of gear and supplies.

The donated items will go to schoolchildren in Cuba.

“It’ll give our kids an opportunity to see how fortunate they are here, and how less fortunate kids are in other areas,” White said.

The team spent three months fundraising to pay for the trip.

READ MORE: Team of Cuban baseball players visits Nova Scotia as part of Maritime tour

“It’s great to help out other kids,” Miller said.

The N.S. team hopes to foster an exchange program in the future for the Cuban players they meet during their trip.