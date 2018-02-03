SkyTracker weather school drops by Saskatoon’s Sutherland School
Sutherland School was Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker weather school’s latest stop where students have been busy beavering away on their own weather machines.
The Grade 5 class has been designing instruments to measure wind, precipitation and temperature.
Low and high pressure systems were a highlight among the crew of SkyTrackers and the students sang meteorologist Peter Quinlan and cameraman Devin Sauer a song and presented them with a piece of artwork.
