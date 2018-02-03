SkyTracker weather school drops by Saskatoon’s Sutherland School

Sutherland School was Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker weather school’s latest stop where students have been busy beavering away on their own weather machines.

The Grade 5 class has been designing instruments to measure wind, precipitation and temperature.

READ MORE: Latest SkyTrackers at Lanigan Elementary School

Low and high pressure systems were a highlight among the crew of SkyTrackers and the students sang meteorologist Peter Quinlan and cameraman Devin Sauer a song and presented them with a piece of artwork.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan at peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.