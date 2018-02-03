Family praises Calgary man for rescuing their daughter from flaming car

A Calgary man says he acted instinctively when he heard Alexis Mellross screaming for help at a fiery car crash on Crowchild Trail early Monday.

“I saw the flames of the car, I could feel the heat when I went and in that moment, I just grabbed the girl out of the car and made sure she was safe,” Christian Prado told Global News on Friday.

Pardo was driving to his snow-clearing job when the scene unfolded in front of him.

Mellross was a passenger trapped in the burning vehicle. The driver was also trapped and died at the scene.

“We are finding it very difficult to talk about this at the moment beyond a general statement that Alexis is going to make a full recovery,” Mellross’ family said in a statement. “We think it a miracle that Mr. Prado was even in the area to witness the scene. He is a most extraordinarily brave man and we owe our daughter’s life to him.

“There are not enough words to express the depth of our gratitude for what he did for Alexis. He is a truly remarkable person.

Prado admitted he’s humbled by the words

“I heard someone screaming for help. My reaction was help anyway, anyhow.”

Calgary police said a car caught fire after veering off the road at Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the car mounted a barrier and continued along it for more than 50 metres before going over the barrier and onto a grassy slope leading to the Lakeview community, continuing to slide as it caught fire.

The driver was not able to get out before the car became engulfed in flames.

Police said speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.