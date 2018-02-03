Attempted mugging forces cancellation of Royal MTC show

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre was forced to cancel a performance for the first time in 17 years Friday night after an actor was the victim of an attempted mugging.

According to a release from the Royal MTC, an actor from the show Outside Mullingar was treated by paramedics after the incident.

It was announced to a crowd of 200 just after 7 p.m. Friday that the show was canceled.

WATCH: A look behind the scenes of Royal MTC’s A Christmas Carol

The Royal MTC said the injuries to the actor, who wishes to remain anonymous, were minor and the show is slated to continue on its regular schedule starting Saturday.

The box office has already been in contact with those who were in attendance to refund or re-book tickets.

The centre is filing a police report.

Outside Mullingar runs until Feb. 17.