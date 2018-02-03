Pointe-Claire resident hopes new park will honour local CFL great Tony Proudfoot

In one of his regular visits to the Pointe-Claire pool, Norm Horner noticed an onscreen message about a contest the city was having to name a new park.

“Right away, I thought: ‘Tony Proudfoot,'” said Horner. “The park has to be named after Tony Proudfoot.”

Proudfoot was Horner’s friend and a longtime Pointe-Claire resident.

Born in Winnipeg, Proudfoot later moved to Pointe-Claire.

He attended John Rennie High School and eventually went on to play in the CFL.

Proudfoot played nine seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and helped them win two Grey Cups in 1974 and ’77.

He also played with the B.C. Lions and was a CFL All-Star in 1977 and ’79.

After retiring from football, Proudfoot went on to teach at Dawson College, lecture at Concordia and eventually became a broadcaster.

But throughout his many achievements, Proudfoot remained an active member of the Pointe-Claire community.

Horner says he often dropped by Lindsey Place High School to speak to classes and played with the Pointe-Claire Oldtimers.

In 2007, Proudfoot was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neurone disorder.

He then dedicated much of his time to raising awareness and fundraising for the illness.

He passed away in 2010 at the age of 61.

“I want the city of Pointe-Claire to recognize the legacy that he left — not only as a professional athlete, but as a citizen who participated in community life,” Horner said.

“He wanted young people in Pointe-Claire to be involved in athletics, but also to improve their academic abilities and improve themselves as people.”

A few weeks ago, the City of Pointe-Claire held a contest, calling on residents to send their best ideas for names for a new park.

The park, slated to open in 2019, is located in the new Greenwich neighbourhood at the corner of Gendron and Des Frênes Avenues.

Longtime CJAD broadcater Rick Moffat was a close friend of Proudfoot. He says Proudfoot was one of his favourite Als players of the ’70s, and the two eventually worked together on countless CJAD Alouettes broadcasts for many years.

“I can’t think of a better tribute in the community he loved,” than naming the park after Proudfoot, Moffat said.