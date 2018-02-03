Special weather statement in effect for London-Middlesex

It’s going to be a snowy weekend in London.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system currently over the Dakotas is forecast to track across Georgian Bay early Sunday and into southern Quebec by evening, prompting a special weather statement for London-Middlesex.

The national weather reporting agency says although it’s a relatively weak system, it will absorb some moisture from the Great Lakes on Saturday night and Sunday.

Some patchy light snow will develop Saturday, but the agency says more snow is expected Saturday night and Sunday.

Snowfall amounts will not be heavy, but total weekend amounts are expected to reach eight to 12 centimeters.

On top of the snow, Environment Canada says a sharp Arctic cold front will sweep across the region Sunday afternoon. The sudden drop in temperature from near the freezing mark may cause snow-covered roads to quickly turn to ice late Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time to reach their destination whenever snow is on the ground, but are advised to be particularly cautious tomorrow given the weather alert.

Also included in the statement are Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.