Vancouver landmarks will be lit in red during PyeongChang Olympic Games

Vancouver will be getting in the spirit of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games by lighting areas red across the city.

Vancouver City Hall, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and the Burrard Street Bridge will be lit with Canadian colours.

The red cheer will last from the opening ceremonies on February 9th until the end of the Paralympic Games on March 18.

Manager of Sport Hosting Vancouver Michelle Collens says a big reason for lighting the areas red, is that Vancouver police officer Meghan Agosta will be playing on the Canadian hockey team.

“She’s taking a break from the force here so she can train and qualify. Not only did she made the roster but she’s the assistant captain for the team.”

Collens adds that all city staff will be sporting red on February 9.

“Hopefully we see everyone getting their flags back out and just cheering for Canada as we get through the games.”