Horgan denies being ‘provocative’ as he stands firm on pipeline decision

As the feud between B.C. and Alberta escalates over the latest round of regulations over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Premier John Horgan is standing firm and denying he’s being provocative.

The new regulations have drawn the ire of Alberta premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatening B.C. with sanctions or pulling programs if the province continues to obstruct the pipeline.

READ MORE: B.C. gears up for potential legal battle with Alberta over pipelines

“I am not going to put aside my responsibilities to stand up to defend British Columbia,” said Horgan. “I’ll continue to do that but I did not set out to be provocative.”

Horgan said his government’s announcement that it would consult on new regulations should not set off a “trade war between good friends.”

WATCH: ‘I’m surprised at the response we’re getting from Alberta’: Horgan on Trans Mountain pipeline

Horgan also said he’s not waiting out Kinder Morgan in the hopes that further delays would cause the company to drop the project altogether.

Horgan said his government has been clear about its belief that the Trans Mountain pipeline is not in the best interest of the province and continues to fight the project in Federal Court.

READ MORE: B.C. government strikes another blow to stop Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

“We’re addressing issues as they come forward, that’s again what I believe the public expects of us,” said Horgan.

He said the province has obtained legal advice about the new proposals and the government is well within its rights to consult with citizens.

~With files from The Canadian Press