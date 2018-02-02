She would have preferred her son in jail. Then he wouldn’t have been shot and killed

Lori-Lynn Cronin wishes that her son Cody Isaacson wasn’t at home in Chilliwack on Wednesday morning.

She would have preferred that he had been in jail — then he wouldn’t have been shot, killed and made another victim in the ongoing gang war happening in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Isaacson, 28, was killed when a bullet came into his home beneath a windowsill in the 9200-block of Broadway St. Neighbours have alleged that it was a drug house.

The bullet struck him in the heart, his mom said. But that’s not all that happened to him.

“Somebody was still ruthless enough to enter my son’s bedroom and take anything that he could,” she told Global News.

“Somebody in there that just thought nothing of my son, and that’s really hard.”

Isaacson’s parents knew that this was just a matter of time.

He had been the bloodied victim of a home invasion in October.

His father David Isaacson said he called the police and asked whether anything was being done about that incident.

“I was basically stonewalled,” he told Global News.

Cronin said the ongoing gang-related shootings need to stop, no matter the cost.

“They’re caught with weapons and they’re just detained?” she asked.

Isaacson’s parents are pleading that no one avenge his death — they don’t want a vicious cycle of violence to tarnish their son’s name.