Kingstonians at Feb Fest

Kingstonians came out to celebrate the first Friday of the 14th annual Feb Fest at Market Square. The ice sculptures were a big hit at Feb Fest, especially with the little ones.

“I really like how they make the ice sculptures,” says Oliver Ball, who came to visit Feb Fest on his day-off from school.

The most popular one had to be Gord Downie’s.

“I came down to see the sculpture of Gord Downie. I wanted a picture with it,” says Stephanie Harris.

Lots of kids and families had a chance to take advantage of the daytime wagon rides around Kingston which ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lots of kids and parents were able to spend the day at Feb Fest on Friday, due to the PA day. Beavertails were a big hit at the winter festival along with other booths that included hot dogs and hot chocolate.

“It’s a wonderful way for people to come downtown as a family or as a couple to do some outdoor activity in the wintertime that’s a little bit different and lots of fun,” says Jan Macdonald, senior projects manager for the Downtown Kingston BIA.

Feb Fest has lots of exciting attractions lined up for the month-long festival that runs until Feb 28.