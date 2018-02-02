5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
February 2, 2018 5:55 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do for this weekend, including the Winter Wander in Vancouver's Vanier Park and Duncan's Maple Syrup festival.



1 – Vancouver TheatreSports League presents TheatreSports
Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30pm & 9:30pm
The Improv Centre, Granville Island
http://www.vtsl.com/

2 – Katy Perry: Witness the Tour
Monday & Tuesday, 7pm
Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Or www.ticketmaster.ca

3– Hoobiyee 2018 (Free Cultural Celebration & Show)
Friday & Saturday
PNE Forum, Vancouver
http://www.tsamiks.com/

4- Winter Wander
Saturday 10am – 5pm
Vanier Park, Vancouver
https://museumofvancouver.ca/content/winter-wander-2018-0

5 – Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival
Saturday & Sunday 10am – 4pm
BC Forest Discovery Centre, Duncan
http://bcforestdiscoverycentre.com/?page_id=84

