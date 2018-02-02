5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
1 – Vancouver TheatreSports League presents TheatreSports
Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30pm & 9:30pm
The Improv Centre, Granville Island
http://www.vtsl.com/
2 – Katy Perry: Witness the Tour
Monday & Tuesday, 7pm
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
3– Hoobiyee 2018 (Free Cultural Celebration & Show)
Friday & Saturday
PNE Forum, Vancouver
http://www.tsamiks.com/
4- Winter Wander
Saturday 10am – 5pm
Vanier Park, Vancouver
https://museumofvancouver.ca/content/winter-wander-2018-0
5 – Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival
Saturday & Sunday 10am – 4pm
BC Forest Discovery Centre, Duncan
http://bcforestdiscoverycentre.com/?page_id=84
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.